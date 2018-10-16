Tue October 16, 2018
October 16, 2018

Don’t expect miracles

This refers to the letter ‘Broken promises’ (Oct 13) by Guldar Khan Wazir. More often than not, the speeches made by leaders during election campaigns are riddled with tall claims and unrealistic promises. However, The electoral speeches made by Imran Khan were imbued with emotion and appeared to be somewhat optimistic in their ambit. Through his speeches, Imran Khan outlined his vision for Naya Pakistan and vowed to offer solutions to some of the country’s most acute problem. But some solutions go beyond quick-fixes, and require time and patience.

Now that his party is in power, it must find ways to tackle the country’s spiralling debt crisis and mismanagement triggered by corruption. The PTI government needs more time and unpopular decisions need to be taken by the ruling party. At this stage, we shouldn’t expect any miracles in the immediate future.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

