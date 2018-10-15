Human resource development emphasised

ISLAMABAD: For stronger systems and effective implementation of law and order, we should be proactive towards building our nation rather spending on infrastructure.

This was stated by Minister of State, Ministry of interior Shahrayar Khan Afridi while addressing 19th All Members’ Meeting of Human Resource Development Network (HRDN). Shahrayar Khan Afridi was the chief guest at the event where 130 professionals including middle and senior level management professionals from academia, UN Agencies, international donor agencies, ministries, NGOs and developments sector participated in the event.

Minister of State Shahrayar Afridi talked about the present situation of Pakistan and importance of investing on human resource. He said that to build a nation, it is imperative to invest on its people. “The future of Pakistan is our youth; they are the actual human resource. If we want to see Pakistan growing, we have to endow our energies on them,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman HRDN Roomi S. Hayat welcomed all the participants at the event. The panel of experts deliberated on various HRD related topics. Research Fellow from Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) Shafqat Munir discussed the ‘Role of Human Resource Development for Sustainability: Policies and Perspectives in Pakistan.’ Inspector General Sindh Kaleem Imam enlightened the participants on the Importance of investing in human resource for peaceful Pakistan. Economic Policy Advisor from Planning Commission Ali Kemal deliberated in detail about the changing paradigms of human resource in economic development of Pakistan. Lastly, Assistant Country Director UNDP Shakeel Ahmed talked about analysis of the challenges and opportunities related to human resource development in Pakistan. The discussions were followed by the video documentaries related to human resource development models from all over Pakistan presented by Institute of Rural Management and Black Box Sounds.

At the end of the event, CEO HRDN Robeela Bangash concluded annual meeting with the vote of thanks to all the guest speakers and especially Minister to State.

HRD Network (HRDN) a membership based network and think tank on HRD, includes more than 145 National and International NGOs and around 850 Individual professionals from diverse professional backgrounds. Annual All Member’s Meeting (AMM) is the tradition of HRDN for the last 18 years, which attracts participation from top prestigious institutes from their diverse network. This event provides opportunities of interacting, learning and knowledge sharing among HRDN professionals, donors and government sector.