Mon October 15, 2018
Must Read
LIVE Updates: By-election results 2018
NA 131 - By-election results 2018 - Saad Rafique wins against Humayun Akhtar
NA 60 - By election results 2018 - PTI's Rashid Shafique wins against Sajjad Khan
After a short break…: Hamid Mir to host Capital Talk at Geo News again
Pakistan minister wonders why Paypal is ignoring such a big market
NA 124 - By election results 2018 - Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan vs Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Tehmina Durrani disgruntled with Shehbaz Sharif's jail conditions

White-collar crime
#MeToo in India: 14 powerful men accused of sexual misconduct
By-election 2018: How overseas Pakistanis can vote online

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 15, 2018

Students from diverse backgrounds taught social harmony

Islamabad: Students of different backgrounds often carry strong biases against each other. To overcome them, and help produce social harmony, students should be given opportunity to interact with each other, not only academically but also in non-curricular activities. Above all, they should be taught how to talk to each other, rather than talking at each other.

These were some of the findings of the engagement of 150 university and Madrassah students from Multan, in a series of five youth camps, organised by Pak Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS), an Islamabad-based think tank.

The camp, consisting of learning workshops and day-long study tour, was designed to enable students of Madrassah and university, shed their mutually-held misperceptions and stereotypes about each other. During the interactions, students admitted that the two have different conceptions of the world around them.

Most striking was the fact that students did not interact much even within the same group. Seminary students, because of studying in sect-based institutions, do not intermingle much with students of other sect’s seminary. So much so that while a Madrassah student might have visited a university, he will be more reluctant to step into seminary of another sect. The study tour helped them overcome this unease. Madrassahs should be encouraged for cross-Madrassah interactions.

Similarly, in public-sector universities, students often come from different regions, speaking different languages. Instead of letting this diversity plunge into discrimination and violence at campuses, universities should celebrate the blending in of different ethnicities, such as through cultural days.

Renowned experts and scholars who spoke in the youth camp included Amanat Rasool, religious scholar; Ammar Khan Nasir, religious scholar; Shahid Nadeem, play writer; Yasir Pirzada, columnist; Wajahat Masood, analyst; Amjad Tufail, a literary critic, besides other researchers.

Speakers taught students that having differences is not wrong. “Human civilizations have progressed on the basis of differences.” But the way differences are expressed can have repercussions.

Students asked about avoiding tussles amid differences. It emerged that dialogue, which involves exchange of ideas with each other, produces amiable environment, rather than resorting to monologue contests, where the intention is to win over the other. PIPS noted that students should be taught about conducting dialogue in educational establishments. Students, 18 to 25 years old, were also advised not to resort to fake news online. Fake news, it was noted, produces hate speech. One of the best ways to stop hate speech online is to train students on checking authenticity of reports. Being better equipped will lead to being better informed, a sure remedy for countering lies and hate.

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
‘We are fine’: Melania Trump dismisses gossip about marriage
PCB mulls inclusion of Misbah, Wasim in cricket committee

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Marie Antoinette´s jewellery on display in Dubai before auction
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed