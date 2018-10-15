By-elections: Low turnout witnessed in Lahore

LAHORE: Overall a relatively low turnout was observed at most of the polling stations during bye-polls on Sunday as compared to the recent general elections at two NA and two PA seats in the provincial metropolis. The situation, however, improved in later half of the day with traditional election hustle and bustle growing outside many polling stations particularly in constituencies which fall in densely populated areas such as NA-124 and NA-131.

This seat was vacated by Prime Minister Imran Khan who won from here in general elections on 25th July, 2018.

Tough security arrangements were made at and around the polling stations by the police and army personnel. Analysts said the low turnout should favour the PML-N candidate since the party holds sway among the voters of middle income groups whose population is in majority, against the affluent classes whose number is short. The voting remained smooth except for a few polling stations where minor complaints of sloganeering by rival workers against the leaderships was witnessed, which was promptly responded by police and the situation was controlled.

The incident was witnessed at the DHA senior school for boys polling station at Lalik Jan Chowk during the afternoon, where the PML-N and the PTI workers began raising slogans against each other’s leadership. The situation seemed to be moving towards a clash but additional police force was called in to control the workers.