Aarav clinches singles title at ATF under-14 C’ship

KARACHI: Nepal’s Aarav Hada clinched the singles title of Nemoz ATF 14 & Under Super Series Tennis Championship Leg-1 at Karachi Gymkhana on Sunday.

In the final, second seed Aarav stunned the top seed Hasheeh Kumar from Pakistan 6-2, 6-4.

Ashar Mir defeated Taha Aman 7-5, 7-5 to grab the third position.

\The doubles title was claimed by the second seed Pakistani pair of Hasheesh Kumar and Asher Mir who overpowered top seed duo of Aarav and Pravav Manandhar from Nepal 6-3, 6-7(6), 10-7 in the final.