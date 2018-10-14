Rs74.4m transacted from Sialkot man’s bank account

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: Another case of mysterious bank activity emerged on Saturday as transactions of millions were found to have been made from the account of a resident of Sialkot.
Muzakkir Hussain had gone to open an account in a private bank when it was revealed there was another account on his name in Lahore.
According to the 75-page statement obtained from the bank, transactions of Rs74.4 million were made from his account that also received hefty sums from Karachi and Swat.
The bank has released a letter verifying the incorrect use of the account.
Hussain has admitted his suspicions that his account might have been used for terrorist activities.
A series of mysterious deposits such as this have surfaced in recent days, as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) continues its probe in a high-profile money laundering case involving fictitious ‘benami’ bank accounts.
On October 10, Sarwat Zehra, a resident of Karachi’s Korangi area found that millions were deposited in her bank account when the Federal Board of Revenue issued a tax notice to her.
Earlier, the FIA found an account in a private bank in Karachi which contained Rs173 million and belonged to an unemployed youth, Asad Ali, from Jhang.
In another case, a mysterious bank deposit made an unsuspecting man from Hyderabad an overnight millionaire. Pardeep
Kumar, a driver by profession, was stunned to find Rs49,954,432 listed on his ATM slip when he withdrew his salary on October 8.
The agency traced a trade account of a student from Larkana with millions of rupees, a week after it found Rs2 billion in a food vendor’s bank account.
