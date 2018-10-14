Offering funeral becomes crime at Aligarh Muslim University

ISLAMABAD: The prestigious Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has initiated disciplinary action against its students who have been accused of offering Janaza prayer for their fellow student Manan Wani who was doing PhD in Allied Geology but Indian Occupied forces martyred him in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) early this week.

According to media reports the AMU has clarified that no prayer meeting was held in the university campus after the death of Hizbul Mujahideen freedom fighters leader Manan Wani, who was shot dead during the Handwara encounter in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The member-in-charge of AMU's PRO department said that show-cause notices have been issued to nine people (students). He said that an inquiry committee has been set up and a disciplinary action has been initiated. He said, "Namaz-e-Janaza didn't happen. Boys who unlawfully assembled here were asked to disperse. Show-cause notice issued to nine students. Inquiry committee has been set up. Disciplinary action initiated."

27-year-old Wani was a former student of AMU who had quit PhD studies in Allied Geology and joined the freedom fighters ranks in January this year. He was martyred at Shatgund village in Handwara area of Kupwara district during the encounter.

Following his death, AMU Registrar had said that he was once a student at the university; however, he was later rusticated. The AMU has nothing to do with Wani now, he added.

The university registrar further said that a few students tried to hold a gathering over his death after which three of them were suspended.

Hizbul Mujahideen lost one of its top commander Wani who was martyred along with his associate in a gun battle with occupying forces in north of IHK.