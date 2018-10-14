Loyalty, sacrifice hallmarks of armed forces: Gen Hayat

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat says the soldiers of Pakistan’s armed forces are laced with the unflinching spirit of loyalty and sense of sacrifice.

He was addressing the passing-out parade of cadets at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul on Saturday.

“Our soldiers have the distinction to deliver results in the most challenging environment,” he said.

Earlier, General Hayat reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets.

The coveted Sword of Honor was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ghulam Nabi, President’s Gold Medal to Academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Bilal, Chairman’s medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Bishesh Thangden from Nepal.

The Chief of Army Staff cane was awarded to Company Under Officer Mohsin Waseem and the Commandant Cane was awarded to Company Under Officer Ali Zaheer Qureshi.

Cadets from Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Palestine and Libya were amongst those who passed out.