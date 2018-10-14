New electricity system for PR colonies

LAHORE: All residential colonies of Pakistan Railways will have modernised electricity system of Wapda to save railways from loss of one billion rupees, it faces annually, because of the system. This was decided in a meeting held here on Saturday. The meeting was informed that new initiative would also address issue of low voltages.

Pakistan Railways Secretary Muhammad Javed Anwar, Secretary Power Irfan Ali, Lesco Chief Executive Officer Mujahid Pervaz Chattah and others attended the meeting.