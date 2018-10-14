Protest over child’s death in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The relatives on Saturday staged protest and blocked the road after a child died at the District Headquarters Hospital due to alleged negligence of the doctors.

The parents said that Nasruminnullah. 10, was admitted to the DHQ due pain in his throat.

“There was sever pain in his throat but there was no doctor at night to check and provide medicine to him. A nurse on duty administered an injection to him and the child fell asleep,” said the father.

Following the incident, the relatives and residents of the area blocked the road at main chowk by placing the body on the road.

They asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take action against the doctors and other staff for their negligence or else protest campaign would be launched.