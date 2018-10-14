Lukaku shines for Belgium

BRUSSELS: Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku struck twice as Belgium maintained their strong start to the UEFA Nations League football tournament with a battling 2-1 win over Switzerland on Friday.

When Lukaku found the net with an angled drive on 58 minutes, it looked like Roberto Martinez’s men would be giving French World Cup winner Thierry Henry a winning send-off in his final match as Belgium assistant coach ahead of an imminent move to Monaco.

The World Cup semi-finalists took their eye off the ball on 76 minutes, and the King Baudoin Stadium was stunned when Mario Gavranovic poked the ball past Thibaut Courtois from close range in after the Real Madrid ‘keeper had been drawn by Nico Elvedi heading Xherdan Shaqiri’s floated cross back into play.

But in a busy final period that saw the hosts turn the throttle Lukaku had his second six minutes from time.

Belgium’s second win of the tournament keeps them flying high in League A Group 2 following an opening 3-0 win in Iceland. Switzerland gave Belgium a run for their money in a fairly balanced opening half in which the hosts mainly flattered to deceive.