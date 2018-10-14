PTV struggling against ZTBL

ISLAMABAD: PTV were left struggling to save the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match against ZTBL as after conceding 160 runs first innings lead they reached 207 for 5 at draw of stumps on the penultimate day at the Pindi Stadium.

At the close of play Saturday, PTV were just 47 runs ahead with five of their second innings wickets and a day to spare.

Scores: PTV 158 all out in 55.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan Jr. 35, Saud Shakeel 25, Hasan Mohsin 24, Imran Khan 4-54, Muhamamd Ali 3-22, Luqman Butt 2-47) and 207 for 5 in 63 overs (Taimoor Khan 62, Adnan Mehmood 32, Nasim Shah 2-45)

ZTBL 318 all out in 120.1 overs (Sadullah Ghauri 81, Raza Ali Dar 73, Shakil Ansar 51, Tabish Khan 7-86, Aamir Jamal 2-50).