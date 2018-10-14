National Karate begins in Quetta

LAHORE: The 26th National Karate Championship rolled into action at Ayub National Stadium, PSB Coaching Centre, Quetta.

Ali Gul Kurd, DG Sports Balochistan, graced the occasion as chief guest. On the opening day, Wapda won three gold medals, Army and Balouchsitan won one silver medal and one bronze medal, Railway won one silver medal, KPK won two bronze medals, Punjab and Islamabad won one bronze medals.