Former champions KRL trounce Baloch FC in PPFL

KARACHI: Former champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) romped to their second victory after inflicting a crushing 3-0 defeat on minnows Nushki’s Baloch FC in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the floodlit Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Saturday.

The victory took KRL to eight points, three behind leaders Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Following a flurry of incisive rallies from both cordons, KRL were put ahead by Izhar Ullah who dribbled cleverly before steering it past the diving keeper in the 10th minute.

After taking a much-needed lead, KRL produced a few more open net chances till the breather but could not convert them.

Following an eventful first half, KRL brought more discipline in their ranks and doubled their lead when Umair Ali landed an exquisite goal in the 59th minute. Two minutes later, Iftikhar Ali added to the misery of the Balochistan’s club with a solid goal to complete the rout.

K-Electric are in third place with eight points. They are followed by Army with seven points.

On Saturday night, Army were scheduled to face Chaman’s Afghan FC while National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) were set to take on Chaman’s Muslim FC.

On Sunday (today), Navy will lock horns with K-Electric while WAPDA will meet Ashraf Sugar Mills. Today is the last day of the Multan round. The next round will start in Lahore on October 18.