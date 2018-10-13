Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NBP Blind Cricket gets under way

LAHORE: Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi were the winners of their respective Grade I and Grade II match of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) T20 Blind Cricket Trophy Championship 2018 on the opening day on Friday.

The matches started at Lahore and Gujranwala simultaneously. Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC inaugurated the tournament. Lahore beat Gujranwala by three wickets at the Ali Garh Ground here.

Gujranwala posted of 197 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 Overs. M Akram made 86 runs. Karamat took 2 wickets.Lahore chased the target in the last over for the loss of 7 wickets. Matiullah made 66 while Amir Ishfaq scored 44. Talha claimed 2 wickets for Gujranwala. Man of the Match went to Matiullah. Peshawar defeated Abbottabad by 10 wickets at the Model Town Club Ground. Abbottabad made 98 with Riasat Khan contributing 22. Mohsin Khan took 2 wickets.

In reply, Peshawar chased the target in just 6.0 overs without losing a wicket. Haroon Khan and Mohsin Khan remained unbeaten on 47 and 40 runs respectively. Mohsin Khan was man of the match.

In Grade-2 match Quetta beat Hyderabad by eight wickets Gujranwala. Hyderabad were bowled out for 104 with Amjad as top-scorer with 22. In reply, Quetta reached the target in 9 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Rasheed made 57, M Rasheed was named player of the match. Karachi moved past Sargodha by 84 runs at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala. Karachi made 228 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Tahir Ali made unbeaten 128. sif Nawaz took 2 wickets.In reply, Sargodha made 144 for the loss of 8 wickets. Zain Ashraf made 41 runs. M Kashif took 2 wickets.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Celebrity hairstylist hints at sexual misconduct of megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again

Osman Khalid Butt proves himself as an ally for women once again
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Sania Mirza slams trolls for unsolicited advice on her pregnancy

Photos & Videos

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Priyanka and Nick to get hitched in November in Jodhpur: report

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'

Selena Gomez hospitalized once again following an 'emotional breakdown'
Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Remembering the 'King of Qawwali', Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his birth anniversary

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed