NBP Blind Cricket gets under way

LAHORE: Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Karachi were the winners of their respective Grade I and Grade II match of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) T20 Blind Cricket Trophy Championship 2018 on the opening day on Friday.

The matches started at Lahore and Gujranwala simultaneously. Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC inaugurated the tournament. Lahore beat Gujranwala by three wickets at the Ali Garh Ground here.

Gujranwala posted of 197 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 Overs. M Akram made 86 runs. Karamat took 2 wickets.Lahore chased the target in the last over for the loss of 7 wickets. Matiullah made 66 while Amir Ishfaq scored 44. Talha claimed 2 wickets for Gujranwala. Man of the Match went to Matiullah. Peshawar defeated Abbottabad by 10 wickets at the Model Town Club Ground. Abbottabad made 98 with Riasat Khan contributing 22. Mohsin Khan took 2 wickets.

In reply, Peshawar chased the target in just 6.0 overs without losing a wicket. Haroon Khan and Mohsin Khan remained unbeaten on 47 and 40 runs respectively. Mohsin Khan was man of the match.

In Grade-2 match Quetta beat Hyderabad by eight wickets Gujranwala. Hyderabad were bowled out for 104 with Amjad as top-scorer with 22. In reply, Quetta reached the target in 9 overs for the loss of 2 wickets. Rasheed made 57, M Rasheed was named player of the match. Karachi moved past Sargodha by 84 runs at Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala. Karachi made 228 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Tahir Ali made unbeaten 128. sif Nawaz took 2 wickets.In reply, Sargodha made 144 for the loss of 8 wickets. Zain Ashraf made 41 runs. M Kashif took 2 wickets.