Sat October 13, 2018
Islamabad

Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

Funds sought for Clean, Green Pakistan

Islamabad : It's almost impossible for Pakistani government alone to successfully carry out the agenda of the Clean, Green Pakistan and therefore, we need international financial support for it, said adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan on Friday.

"We are asking the Foreign Office to include our green Pakistan vision as agenda item in the Pak-German deputy foreign ministerial meeting scheduled to be held next month to discuss future cooperation modalities in the arena of environment,” he told German Ambassador Martin Kobler, who called on him here to discuss the matters of mutual interest related to environment.

Mr. Kobler said that last year he visited three sites of his own choice in KPK to observe the actual plantation made under one billion tsunami tree project and was happy to see that it was successfully implemented. Malik Amin said in Sector G-15 Islamabad, Akhtar Hameed Khan trust and UN-HABITAT has established a community-based, solid waste management unit which is catering to the need of the whole sector. "They collect the garbage and through recycling, utilize 85% and put rest of the 15%in the CDA dumps and they only charge Rs250 per month from each house. We are thinking to implement this community-based model to other parts of the country under our Clean Green Pakistan initiative," he said.

He said that it's nearly impossible for us alone to do such massive multibillion costing projects and therefore, we needed international financial support to successfully carry out the agenda of Clean Green Pakistan.

