Baig meets Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra

KARACHI: Mirza Ishtiaq Baig President PML-N business forum met former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra, Raiwind to offer his condolence over the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. He also offered Fatiha and prayed for the departed soul.