11 candidates to contest PS-30 Khairpur by-polls

SUKKUR: As many as 11 candidates, including eight independents, are contesting the Oct 14 by election for the PS-30 Khairpur for which arrangements have been finalised. Out of 124 polling stations, 89 have been declared as most sensitive and 35 as sensitive. There are 157,357 registered voters in the constituency.

Around 1,050 polling staff has been appointed to conduct fair and free polls. The divisional commissioner, Sukkur, held a meeting in Khairpur attended by assistant election commissioner, SSP Khairpur and Rangers officers. The police officers briefed the divisional commissioner that a security contingency plan had been devised and 1,500 policemen and officers would be deployed on the election day. The divisional commissioner directed the officers to ensure smooth and trouble free conduct of elections and compliance of the Election Commission’s code of conduct. He also directed the regional election commissioner to see that the presiding officers fully understand how to fill out forms 45 and 46.

He also directed the Sepco to ensure there is no loadshedding on the day of polling. He also directed the relevant officers to ensure passes for the media persons.During the July 25 elections, PPP’s Pir Fazal Ali Shah Jilani had won both from PS-30 Khairpur and from NA- 209. Pir Fazal chose to surrender the PS-30 seat. For the Oct 14 by- polls, the PPP is fielding Pir Fazal’s younger brother, Ahmed Raza Shah Jilani. This time the GDA is fielding Syed Muharram Ali Shah Bukhari, TLP is fielding Syed Safdar Ali Shah and Syed Mitha Shah Jilani is contesting as an independent.