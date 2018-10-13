Sat October 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
How to register your mobile device with PTA?

How to register your mobile device with PTA?
US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans

Ahsan Iqbal rejects US statement on Chinese loans
IMF demands details of all debts

IMF demands details of all debts
The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?

The missing Kiani connection in NAB’s Ashiana ‘scam’?
Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India

Under WB pressure: Pakistan may reverse course on Indus water dispute with India
Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm

Shehryar needs to learn without dampening his enthusiasm
Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme

Nadra issues forms for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme
#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl

#MeToo: Kangana levels serious allegations against Hrithik, Vikas Bahl
CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

CJP asks nation not to drink mineral water

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

11 candidates to contest PS-30 Khairpur by-polls

SUKKUR: As many as 11 candidates, including eight independents, are contesting the Oct 14 by election for the PS-30 Khairpur for which arrangements have been finalised. Out of 124 polling stations, 89 have been declared as most sensitive and 35 as sensitive. There are 157,357 registered voters in the constituency.

Around 1,050 polling staff has been appointed to conduct fair and free polls. The divisional commissioner, Sukkur, held a meeting in Khairpur attended by assistant election commissioner, SSP Khairpur and Rangers officers. The police officers briefed the divisional commissioner that a security contingency plan had been devised and 1,500 policemen and officers would be deployed on the election day. The divisional commissioner directed the officers to ensure smooth and trouble free conduct of elections and compliance of the Election Commission’s code of conduct. He also directed the regional election commissioner to see that the presiding officers fully understand how to fill out forms 45 and 46.

He also directed the Sepco to ensure there is no loadshedding on the day of polling. He also directed the relevant officers to ensure passes for the media persons.During the July 25 elections, PPP’s Pir Fazal Ali Shah Jilani had won both from PS-30 Khairpur and from NA- 209. Pir Fazal chose to surrender the PS-30 seat. For the Oct 14 by- polls, the PPP is fielding Pir Fazal’s younger brother, Ahmed Raza Shah Jilani. This time the GDA is fielding Syed Muharram Ali Shah Bukhari, TLP is fielding Syed Safdar Ali Shah and Syed Mitha Shah Jilani is contesting as an independent.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch

My mother took a stand against the so-called feudal system: Sanam Baloch
India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster

India #MeToo claims halt production of Bollywood blockbuster
Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India

Chase´s runs boost West Indies in 2nd Test against India
Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Paterson leads South Africa to six-wicket win over Zimbabwe

Photos & Videos

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara

Princess Eugenie weds in Peter Pilotto dress and queen's tiara
Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed