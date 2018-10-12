‘Hepatitis emerges as fatal epidemic in Pakistan’

Islamabad : Hepatitis has emerged as a fatal epidemic in the country but there still may be hundreds and thousands of viral hepatitis patients in Pakistan who are unaware of their status, said Naeema Kapadia of the Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust.

"Thousands of people lose their lives, annually in the prime of their life, who can be saved by proper screening and treatment, which is now very cost-effective," she said during a free blood screening camp for hepatitis B and C along with complete blood count.

The event was held by the Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust for The Hunar Foundation.

The exercise was arranged in collaboration with the ISO-certified and RIQAS-accredited Doctors Lab and Diagnostic Centre.

Naeema Kapadia said the prime focus of that blood screening was to educate the people on how easy it was to be tested. She said the THF was committed to ensuring that their students won't only be sound vocationally but healthy as well.