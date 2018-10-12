Traffic woes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Boulton Market is one of the busiest wholesale markets of Karachi. However, it isn’t easy to drive there. Double-parked cars and the unavailability of parking have made it difficult for customers to visit the market.
The traffic authorities should come up with a detailed plan to deal with the situation.
Shehroze Ahmed
Karachi
