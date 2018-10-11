Govt flayed for approaching IMF

LAHORE: JI ameer Sirajul Haq lambasted PTI government for approaching IMF in total disregard of its election promises. Addressing a meeting of central office-bearers of JI’s sister bodies at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said had the PTI government stood firm on its election promises and tried to stand on its feet, Allah Almighty would have definitely provided it a respectable way out. He said the only way to get rid of the loans was to introduce Islamic economic system and abolish usury. He said fresh loans would further increase the burden of interest.