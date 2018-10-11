FIA unearths three illegal money exchanges

GUJRANWALA: FIA teams Wednesday unearthed three illegal currency exchanges here in Sialkot and seized Pakistani and foreign currency.

FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel told reporters that a team under the supervision of FIA Inspector Shahbaz Hanjra arrested accused Abdul Rahman and recovered Rs 105,000, 3,811 Saudi Riyals, $ 1,200, 600 Euro, 100 UAE Dirham, 500 Qatri Riyals and 500 Omani Riyals from the accused.

Sub Inspector Rana Muhammad Mustehsan Khan arrested accused Muhammad Sarfraz and recovered Rs 210,000, 3,100 Saudi riyals. SI Mohsan Waheed Butt arrested accused Salman Butt and recovered Rs 205,000, 115 Sri Lankan rupees and 100 prize bonds. Cases have been registered against the accused.