Man kills brother

OKARA: A man killed his brother over a petty issue on Tuesday. Ghulam Mustafa of Gulshane Ashraf Town wanted to water his buffalo but his brother Khizar Hayat asked him to wait for his turn. Over this, they exchanged harsh words and Khizar Hayat hit Ghulam Mustafa with an iron rod, leaving him dead on the spot.B-Division police have registered a case.

SOLAR POWER: Okara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OCCI) founder president Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Iqbal Tuesday stressed the need of converting the whole system of the country to solar power from conventional electricity.

He said an average family would have to incur only Rs 30,000 to 35,000 for once. Talking to reporters, Arshad said solar energy was not harmful for the atmosphere. He said the government should extend loans to people through banks to purchase solar panels for homes.