Nawaz condoles demise of Sher Ali’s wife

FAISALABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in Senate Raja Zarafrul Haq and former minster Tariq Fazal Chaudhry arrived Faisalabad from Islamabad in a special plane on Tuesday. Nawaz visited the house of ex-MNA Chaudhry Sher Ali and condoled with him over the sad demise of his wife. She was the cousin of Nawaz Sharif. Later, Nawaz attended her funeral and flew to Lahore. Hamza Shahbaz and his mother Nusrat Shahbaz also visited the house of Chaudhry Sher Ali and offered fateha for his wife.