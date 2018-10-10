Saudi Arabia invites Turkey to visit Istanbul consulate

ANKARA: Saudi Arabian officials invited Turkish experts and related officials to visit its consulate in Istanbul, Turkey´s state-owned news agency Anadolu said on Tuesday, following the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a week ago. Turkey´s Foreign Ministry said a search would be conducted there, while the United Nations human rights office urged both countries to investigate Khashoggi´s disappearance. Khashoggi entered the consulate last Tuesday and has not been heard of or seen since, his fiancée and friends say. Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the investigation was “continuing intensively”, and that the Vienna Convention allowed for consulates to be searched by the authorities of the host country with the consent of the mission chief.