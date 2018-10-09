Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rahat enthralls audience

LAHORE: The evening at the IC3 turned euphoric the moment Qawwali and Sufi music icon, musician and singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan started buzzing his famous tunes at the floor of operations and monitoring centre of PPIC3, Safe Cities Authority headquarters, Qurban Lines on Monday.

The entertainment sensation visited PSCA to have a pep-talk with the authority's juvenile workforce and a live rendezvous with the audience of FM 88.6 Radio Safe City. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was received by the Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan who briefed the guest on full prowess of the project. The Qawwali sensation expressed his sentiments in these words, "I have travelled all across the world but never saw such a wonderful and marvellous security project anywhere. Really happy to see this security and surveillance project in our very own Lahore. Youths taking care of affairs is the most reassuring omen of a bright future. We are proud of everyone involved and engaged in this project. I would now press my fellow citizens to follow the laws in all walks of life." The Sufi music sensation was taken to various sections of the IC3 addressed the police communication officers and vocalised his famous tracks. The artiste was presented a souvenir shield by the chief operating officer at the end of the visit.

visa process: During his visit to the Emirate of Ajman, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar called on Muhammad Abdul Rehman, an adviser to the ruler of Emirate of Ajman. A number of representatives from trade and business community were also present. The meeting discussed various issues relating to the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis and agreed to jointly work to solve the problems of Pakistanis living in Ajman. It was also agreed to ease the visa process for Pakistanis.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape