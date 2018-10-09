Rahat enthralls audience

LAHORE: The evening at the IC3 turned euphoric the moment Qawwali and Sufi music icon, musician and singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan started buzzing his famous tunes at the floor of operations and monitoring centre of PPIC3, Safe Cities Authority headquarters, Qurban Lines on Monday.

The entertainment sensation visited PSCA to have a pep-talk with the authority's juvenile workforce and a live rendezvous with the audience of FM 88.6 Radio Safe City. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was received by the Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan who briefed the guest on full prowess of the project. The Qawwali sensation expressed his sentiments in these words, "I have travelled all across the world but never saw such a wonderful and marvellous security project anywhere. Really happy to see this security and surveillance project in our very own Lahore. Youths taking care of affairs is the most reassuring omen of a bright future. We are proud of everyone involved and engaged in this project. I would now press my fellow citizens to follow the laws in all walks of life." The Sufi music sensation was taken to various sections of the IC3 addressed the police communication officers and vocalised his famous tracks. The artiste was presented a souvenir shield by the chief operating officer at the end of the visit.

visa process: During his visit to the Emirate of Ajman, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar called on Muhammad Abdul Rehman, an adviser to the ruler of Emirate of Ajman. A number of representatives from trade and business community were also present. The meeting discussed various issues relating to the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis and agreed to jointly work to solve the problems of Pakistanis living in Ajman. It was also agreed to ease the visa process for Pakistanis.