Tue October 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results

BISE Intermediate (Part 1) result 2018: Check Complete Results
Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office

Cyclone Luban in Arabian Sea might impact Balochistan, Karachi: Met office
Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Zareen Khan rubbishes rumours of romance with Fakhar Zaman

Another surgical strike?

Another surgical strike?
Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package

Government set to approach IMF for $8 to 10 bn package
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today

PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign today
The Bangladesh model

The Bangladesh model
Experienced incompetence?

Experienced incompetence?
Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM

Price hike compulsion, no immediate remedy: PM
Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Buzdar to stay as CM till PTI govt lasts in Punjab: Imran

Karachi

A
APP
October 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dr Shireen Mazari lauds role of Sindh Madressatul Islam

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shireen Mazari, Federal Minister of Human Rights of Pakistan has said that the Federal Ministry of Human Rights of Pakistan and Sindh Madressatul Islam University will jointly work for human rights on various platforms. In this respect the ministry will support SMIU to teach the subject of Human Rights to the students at graduate level as an optional subject.

She said this during the meeting with Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University, who had called on her at Islamabad on Monday. Dr Shireen Mazari said that Sindh Madressatul Islam University, being an Alma-Mater of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, is most important and a national heritage for them. This is why, it deserves special attention of the government. “Keeping its importance in the mind the government will cooperate and support SMIU in its development,” she said.  

She highly appreciated SMIU’s annual programs like Festival of Arts and Ideas and Leadership Program and said that whenever the students of SMIU will visit Islamabad under the National Leadership Program, the Ministry of Human Rights of Pakistan will arrange a session with them.

On this occasion Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU briefed her about the SMIU and its most effective role in modern and quality education in the country. He also apprised her about SMIU’s various programs initiated for grooming and training of students.***

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda

Another actress accuses Alok Nath of sexual harassment, lends support to Vinta Nanda
Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women

Nana Patekar served notice by Indian commission for women
Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Award-winning Indian lyricist Varun Grover accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song

Woman refutes Trump's sexist statement with catchy viral song
#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai

#MeToo India: Watch Salman Khan's ridiculous reply when asked if he hit Aishwarya Rai
Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Will Smith drives rickshaw on the streets of Mumbai

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape

Famed TV personality Alok Nath accused of harassment, rape