Dr Shireen Mazari lauds role of Sindh Madressatul Islam

ISLAMABAD: Dr Shireen Mazari, Federal Minister of Human Rights of Pakistan has said that the Federal Ministry of Human Rights of Pakistan and Sindh Madressatul Islam University will jointly work for human rights on various platforms. In this respect the ministry will support SMIU to teach the subject of Human Rights to the students at graduate level as an optional subject.

She said this during the meeting with Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University, who had called on her at Islamabad on Monday. Dr Shireen Mazari said that Sindh Madressatul Islam University, being an Alma-Mater of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, is most important and a national heritage for them. This is why, it deserves special attention of the government. “Keeping its importance in the mind the government will cooperate and support SMIU in its development,” she said.

She highly appreciated SMIU’s annual programs like Festival of Arts and Ideas and Leadership Program and said that whenever the students of SMIU will visit Islamabad under the National Leadership Program, the Ministry of Human Rights of Pakistan will arrange a session with them.

On this occasion Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of SMIU briefed her about the SMIU and its most effective role in modern and quality education in the country. He also apprised her about SMIU’s various programs initiated for grooming and training of students.***