Repositories of neglect

As austerity becomes the order of the day and a new social awakening is afoot, public-sector libraries could play a major role in achieving the aims of Naya Pakistan.

Currently, there isn’t much demand for the services of public-sector libraries and many of them are in a deplorable condition. In Islamabad alone, there are around 12 public libraries that are adequately staffed and have proper buildings. But most of these spaces present a sorry state of affairs. In many developed societies, libraries have transformed into quality social spaces that create a sense of community with their wide array of activities.

Thousands of libraries that have failed to adapt to evolving times and fulfil their potential have faced the axe. Their role as repositories of books and knowledge hasn’t given them a free rein to exist. This is not the case for municipal libraries in Pakistan, as many of them continue to exist under deplorable conditions. There is potential for these spaces to be utilised for society’s benefit and, thereby, justify the cost of running and staffing them.

In order to become community hubs, libraries need to focus social inclusion. If austerity is the order of the day, these libraries can be more than just a depository of books. These libraries can fulfil the task of hosting government, local municipal council, and community-related events. This could include seminars, public conferences, media briefings, meetings, book inaugurations and brainstorming sessions. This could save an enormous amount of money that is spent on hosting events at fancy hotels.

At the same time, this strategy can create a demand for library services. Conducting public events in libraries could also bring their condition to the spotlight. Many of these libraries have poor ventilation, broken furniture, uncomfortable auditoriums, outdated books and limited internet access. In such conditions, they fail to serve the basic purpose for which they were built in the first place and merely reflect a drain on public funds.

With some tweaking and modernisation, libraries can become so much more useful and play an imperative role in a healthy society. The private sector, NGOs, and civil society groups can also facilitate the library-healing process by creating demand for its services.

Another important message that can be conveyed through libraries is the emphasis on equal-opportunity learning and, by extension, reading. Imagine Prime Minister Imran Khan or the first lady reading to a group of children. These could be an iconic site. Our national memory is saturated with images of our rulers with guns, animals and celebrities. But when was the last time we saw a Pakistani leader surrounded by books or reading to children. In Naya Pakistan, we could perhaps see these images to help take us forward.

A ray of hope that has emerged out of this gloomy picture is that some conscious citizens have come out to raise their voices and help revive libraries and achieve their potential. An Islamabad-based group of citizens has launched an initiative on social media called ‘The Library Project’ earlier this year. The aim is to encourage citizens to take an interest in their local public libraries and volunteer their skills to assist the library authorities in improving their service delivery and books collection, and host events that are of community interest.

However, their experience working with relevant government authorities has not been smooth-sailing and many difficulties exist in reviving libraries to a state where they can even perform their basic functions. An active civil society group can always push the authorities to deliver more if it comes out of its own echo chambers and pursues those tasked with governing their cities.

Fortunately, this committed and ever-increasing group of concerned citizens has emerged in Islamabad and will hopefully further the task of reviving libraries, not only in the capital but also across the country.

The writer is a senior research officer at the Centre for Policy Studies, COMSATS University, Islamabad and is part of the Library Project’s volunteer group.