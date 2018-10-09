PM is serious about the issues of population, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is serious about the issue of increasing population.

We are focusing on creating awareness about use of contraceptives. Pakistan is committed at London Summit to work towards achieving universal access to reproductive health and raising contraceptive prevalence rate to 50 percent, the minister added.

He said the government has taken different initiatives to bring improvement and better implementation of FP policies and added it has been decided to recruit Ulema as government employees in all the districts of Punjab.

A bill would be presented in the court to make compulsory for every would-be groom to go through family planning counselling before marriage, the minister said and stressed meetings on regular basis to bring stakeholders together to share achievements and strategies for evolving an integrated approach.