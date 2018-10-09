National Disaster Awareness Day marked

MARDAN: The Women University Mardan and Rescue 1122 jointly arranged a ceremony to mark the National Disaster Awareness Day in the memory of the tragic earthquake disaster of October 8, 2005. As declared the 8th October as National Disaster Awareness Day, the commemoration was aimed at sensitizing the community to learn from disasters and play its role as socially responsible citizens.

The event was attended by faculty, students of Women University, Mardan. Speaking at the ceremony, Vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen said that it was need of the hour to ensure safe construction and development of safer cities to avoid such disasters in future.