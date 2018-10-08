ABD will provide $7.1b to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Asian Development Bank will provide $7.1 billion in financing assistance to Pakistan to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth over the next three years, senior official said. According to ADB, Pakistan’s economy is in crisis and necessary action must be taken for the development of private sector, trade promotion and institutional reforms. ADB is also re-engaging in education, health, social safety net through income support programme. ADB officials during their visit met with the finance minister, planning and development minister and education minister as well as other government officials and development partners. The senior officials of ADB said the 100-day plan of new government is marvelous. On the other hand, the government will bring more taxes for reducing the financial burden.