Man, daughter drown in pond

NANKANA SAHIB: A man and his daughter drowned in a pond at Miranpur village on Sunday. 10-year-old Amina was playing near a pond when accidentally she slipped and fell in it and drowned. On seeing this, her father Abid Hussain jumped into the pond to save his daughter but he also drowned. Later, Rescue 1122 recovered the both bodies and handed them over to their family.