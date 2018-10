Punjab Junior Badminton begins

LAHORE: Punjab Junior Badminton Championships have started on Sunday at Nishtar Park Gymnasium Hall Sports Board Punjab Lahore.Around 175 young badminton player male and female are participating in this championships from all over Punjab. Muhammad Amir Jan Director General Sports Board Punjab Inaugurated the opening ceremony of the championships.

Results of matches: Boys U-14 singles: M. Huzaifa (Jhang) beat Fasih Ur Rehman (Lhr) by 18-21, 21-12, 21-15; Anayat Fareed (Swl) beat M Ayan (Okara) by 21-15, 17-21, 22-20; Ali Raza (Hzd) beat M. Nadeem (Swl) by 21-11, 21-10;Burhan Ahmed Lodhi (DG Khan) beat Faizan Maqbool (Lhr) by 21-12, 21-7; Bilal Shabbir (Bwn) beat M Qasim ul Noor (Swl) by 21-12, 21-17; Ahmed Niazi (Bhakar) beat Shah Husain (Bwn) by 20-22, 21-18,21-16; M Ahmed Malhi (Lhr) beat Fahad (Bhakar) by 22-21, 21-14; M Usman (Okara) beat Ahmed Sheikh (Jehlum) by 21-10, 21-15; Amir Hassan Janjua (Rwl) beat M. Ahmad Khan (Muzafargarh) by 21-7, 21-9; M Areeb (Okara) bear Hashim Umar Bhatti (Jehlum) by 21-16, 21-12; Faizan Butt (Sialkot) beat Hashim Irfan (Swl) by 21-18, 21-11.