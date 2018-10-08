Three illegal marriage halls demolished in North Nazimabad

The Estate and Enforcement Cell of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) on Sunday demolished three illegal marriage halls in North Nazimabad.

The demolished halls included the Florence Garden owned by former Muttahida Quami Movement federal minister Babar Ghauri who has been out of the country for quite a while. According to the KDA, Mehdi Marriage Hall and Shahid Mansoor Marriage Hall are the names of the other two halls that were razed.

Officials of the KDA claimed that the aforementioned halls had been demolished earlier as well, however, they were later reconstructed. The demolitions were carried out by the KDA cell in the presence of KDA Director General Samiuddin Siddiqi.

The halls had been illegally constructed on amenity plots. The Rangers and police also accompanied the KDA demolition staff to avert any untoward incident. Speaking to the media on the occasion, the KDA DG said all kinds of illegal constructions in the city will be razed as per orders of the Supreme Court.