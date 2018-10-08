‘Anti-encroachment drive in Jhang going on aggressively’

JHANG: Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ali Sunday said that the anti-encroachment drive was going aggressively and indiscriminately across the district.

Talking to media men, he said state land worth millions of rupees had been recovered from the influential people. The DC said that the sole purpose of this drive was to retrieve precious state land being utilised for domestic, commercial and business purposes. He said that anti-encroachment operations were being executed jointly with the collaboration of different departments to ensure transparency. He said public feedback regarding state land grabbing was also helping out to that land retrieved especially in urban localities. Grand operation would be launched against the influential state land grabbers who succeeded in constructing shops, markets, houses and other buildings inside the Yousaf Shah Road graveyard

Ali said the revenue authorities had also been directed to point out the officials who helped influential people generating bogus ownership papers of the state land because they are equally responsible in this managed crime. He said Jhang tehsildar and revenue officials of the Civil Lines circle had also been directed to explain their positions that why they had skipped illegal possession of state property worth millions status from the operation/demolishing list where a private educational institution had been constructed by an influential person.

He further rented out the same government property and the location is very close to the DPO house. He further said that operation inside the grain market would be resumed on Monday (today) till completion of all government properties’ retrieval.