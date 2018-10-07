Anti-smog teams seal four melting factories

GUJRANWALA: Anti-smog teams Saturday sealed four melting factories and issued challan tickets to 286 vehicle owners in Gujranwala.

The teams of environment departments sealed Brass melting, Fayyaz melting works and two other factories and issued 286 challan tickets and imposed Rs 62,000 on owners of smoke-emitting vehicles.

Meanwhile. a man died in a road accident at Otawa, Gujranwala on Saturday. Amanat of Kamoki was moving on his motorcycle when a speeding car hit him near Otawa, leaving him dead on the spot.