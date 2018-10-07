Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
On the beaten track

On the beaten track
Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

National

IS
Imdad Soomro
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

State land’s allotment to PSP workers causes Rs5 bn loss to kitty

KARACHI: Allotment of a state land to Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) workers and sympathizers by Karachi’s former mayor Mustafa Kamal caused a loss of Rs5 billion to the national exchequer, it has been learnt.

The land measuring 50 acres was reserved for ‘greater Karachi sewerage plant’ and its market price was Rs4.5 billion at the time of allotment, Official documents of Inquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sindh show.

The estimated cost of the plant was Rs4 billion which has now risen to Rs5 billion. The current market value of the allotted land is now Rs5 billion.

Earlier in January this year during a hearing in the Supreme Court, secretary Sindh Local Government submitted a report on illegal allotment of the plant land.

The top court ordered the Sindh chief secretary to take an appropriate action.

The matter was then transferred to the Inquiries and Anti-corruption Establishment for investigation.

In this regard, a notice was issued to Mustafa Kamal to join investigation.

Kamal appeared before the Inquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment Deputy Director Zameer Abbasi on last Wednesday and was handed over a questionnaire.

Sources in the ACE confided to The News that the land was allotted illegally to MQM workers and sympathisers to get lead for the party in elections.

Documents further revealed that the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) also issued lease certificates the MQM workers and sympathisers due to political pressure.

ACE sources told The News that the role of KMC officials was also being investigated and officials would also be called for inquiry.

On Thursday, a former officer of Karachi Water and Sewage Board and an accused in the same matter in his confessional statement before the Inquiries and Anti-Corruption Establishment (a copy exclusively available with The News) confessed illegal allotment of the said land allegedly on gunpoint by Mr. Kamal and his former party fellows.

This officer (whose identity is being kept secret for his security) in his statement further revealed that Mr. Kamal allegedly appointed dozens of his party workers in the Water and Sewage Board, installed illegal water hydrants and distributed water to his favorite areas and others.

Anti-Corruption department authorities termed the revelations of this officer a big achievement.

Talking to the media, Mustafa Kamal rejected all the accusations and said he was being punished for his efforts to develop Karachi.

Kamal added that the plant’s around 50 acre extra land was allotted for resettlement of people affected by Preedy Street project and in this regard the city council had in 2008 adopted a resolution on allotment.

Rejecting all the accusations, PSP leader Raza Haroon told The News that Mustafa Kamal had received a questionnaire and would submit his response after consulting with his legal advisers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody