Sun October 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Parents warned against refusing polio drops to children

MULTAN: The district administration has decided to take action against those parents and families who will refuse to administer polio drops to their children, the health officials said on Saturday.

All the polio teams would be provided security to ensure administration of polio drops. It is decided to administer polio vaccine to the children below five years of age during a polio drive starting from October 24. The parents and family members would be arrested on refusal for administration of polio drops during the campaign, officials said. More than 113 families had been identified in Multan district who had completely refused to give polio drops to their children. Officials confided that the decision taking stern action against the parents and the families had been decided at the Punjab Home Department level to ensure successful polio eradication drive and the government would not care about any pressure in this regard. The district administration had asked the religious scholars to persuade the parents in this regard. However, they had not changed their minds yet, officials said. As many as 426, 661 children below five years of age have been targeted to administer polio drops in Multan and the CDA has asked the parents to ensure administration of polio drops to their children. The anti-polio camps would be set up at various locations, including bus stands and railway stations, to make the campaign a success.

Officials said that 426,661 children would be vaccinated during the campaign. Meanwhile, talking to journalists, Additional Deputy Commissioner F&P Arshad Gopang said that the arrest of parents or family members had been decided if the parents refuse to administer polio drops to their children.

