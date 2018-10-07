Man shot dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 35-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Akbari Gate police area on Saturday.
The victim has been identified as Imran. A police official said unidentified persons opened fire on the victim in Kakkay-zai Mohalla and killed him. The accused fled the scene. Police have collected forensic evidences and removed the body to morgue.
