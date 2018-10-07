Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
On the beaten track

On the beaten track
Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rangers arrest four suspects

Four suspects were also arrested on Saturday by the Rangers during raids in various parts of the city.

The paramilitary force carried out raids in the Ittehad Town and Saeedabad areas and arrested two suspects, identified as Saeedullah and Shakeel alias Sunny. According to a Rangers spokesperson, they were involved in various cases of street crime and robberies.

The paramilitary force also conducted raids in Defence and Baldia Town and arrested two suspects, Naseeruddin alias Nasru and Asif Zaman alias Bengali. According to the spokesperson, the suspects were involved in the trade of snatched mobile phones and drug peddling.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody