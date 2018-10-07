Rangers arrest four suspects

Four suspects were also arrested on Saturday by the Rangers during raids in various parts of the city.

The paramilitary force carried out raids in the Ittehad Town and Saeedabad areas and arrested two suspects, identified as Saeedullah and Shakeel alias Sunny. According to a Rangers spokesperson, they were involved in various cases of street crime and robberies.

The paramilitary force also conducted raids in Defence and Baldia Town and arrested two suspects, Naseeruddin alias Nasru and Asif Zaman alias Bengali. According to the spokesperson, the suspects were involved in the trade of snatched mobile phones and drug peddling.