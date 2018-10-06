Terrorist nabbed with suicide jacket, explosives

OKARA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) nabbed an alleged terrorist and recovered a suicide jacket, weapons and other explosives from him. M Waqas had entered Pakistan through Afghan border sometime back and was living in Gujrat. On Thursday, the CTD arrested him when he was recceing the University of Okara along GT Road and the railway track. According to initial investigation, he was planning to create fear of terror in Okara and Renala Khurd. Attack on government institutions and agencies was also included in his plan. He was shifted to some unknown place.