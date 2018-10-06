Minister reviews 100-day plan

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that there would be no exception for any department on the 100-day plan as it is an obligatory requirement to put in concrete proposals in this regard, on which, implementation would be undertaken in the coming years.

He said this while chairing a meeting held to review the pace of work on the 100-day plan and Punjab supplementary budget. Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawaan Bakhat, chief secretary and the secretaries of all the departments concerned were also present.

The senior minister said, “Our main focus is the betterment of the common man, so it should remain on the top while preparing the recommendations.” Abdul Aleem Khan directed the secretaries to come up with the workable and revolutionary policies. He added the report of the 100-day plan would be submitted to the prime minister.

With regard to the proposal for the budget for the eight months, the senior minister told the officers concerned there should be clear-cut policy and the common man should not be disturbed.

Similarly, developmental side in the province would not be shrunk, however, alternatives resources would be channelised which would be routed through financially sound persons of society, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan directed all the secretaries to reduce non-developmental budget and complete the ongoing plans as early as possible. Cleanliness drive: To sensitise public about importance of cleanliness Albayrak Waste Management conducted a cleanliness and advocacy drive in Delhi Gate on Friday.

Albayrak team established a camp in UC32 where the visitors were requested to ensure cleanliness in and around historical buildings by putting garbage only in the waste bags or containers. Officials said cleanliness was a core responsibility of every individual in the society and each citizen must play their role in keeping environment clean and waste free. An awareness walk was also arranged.