Sat October 06, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

Owners of CNG stations observe strike in Kohat

KOHAT: The office-bearers and owners of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations association on Friday observed a strike to protest 40 per cent hike in the gas tariff.

Around 40 CNG stations from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan had remained closed. Speaking on the occasion, Sajid Islam patron-in-chief of all CNG owners association of southern districts, rejected the recent increase in the gas price. He feared the surge would affect the general masses as the fares of public transport would also go up.

He termed the extension of the decision of recent increase to the gas production zones as ‘unjust,’ adding that southern districts were producing natural gas in huge quantity. The representative asked the federal government to revoke the decision forthwith or else they would continue to observe strike for an indefinite period.

