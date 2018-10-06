Waterless Karachi

Karachi is facing the worst shortage of water. Unfortunately, the government has completely failed to resolve the matter. The supply of water is not enough to meet the demand of the city’s population. People are unable to carry out daily household chores. Students are forced to go school on an empty stomach as there isn’t enough water to wash the dishes and cook food. In addition, parents are unable to wash school uniforms, creating more trouble for students who want to go to school in clean uniform.

An overwhelming majority of people don’t have enough means to buy expensive water tankers. Residents can only hope that the KWSB authorities will look into the matter and take appropriate steps to ease the situation and to resolve the problem.

Muhummad Riaz Aleemi

Karachi