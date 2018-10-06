New PCMA officer-bearers take charge

LAHORE: The newly elected officer bearers of the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) have assured of establishing the country’s first Crude-Naphtha Cracker Petrochem (CNCP) Complex.

PCMA Chairman Taimur Dawood along with Senior Vice Chairman Faisal Akhtar, and Vice Chairman Moazzam Rasheed during a ceremony to take charge of their offices on Friday said meetings would be held with the ministers of commerce, finance, and planning to bring into notice the significance of this mega project. They expressed concern over increasing import bill, and said chemical imports alone were increasing at the rate of six percent per annum, and needed sustainable development reforms.