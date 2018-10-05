Wapda clinch National Women Basketball trophy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) beat Army 54-45 to win the National Women Basketball Championship trophy here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

Lahore secured third position while Karachi finished fourth position in five-day Championship. As many as 10 teams participated in the Championship including Wapda, Pakistan Army, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad and Hazara.

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain was the guest of honour in the finals. The players and the officials of the finalist were introduced to him prior to start of the match. Pakistan Basketball Federation Patron-in-Chief Mian Iqbal Farid was also present on the occasion.