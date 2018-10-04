PM orders immediate removal of SECP chairman

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to remove Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Shaukat Hussain Abbasi over his illegal appointment, as Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ordered his immediate removal and approved the notification in this regard. Abbasi was given promotion thrice in four months, while investigation also proved that his appointment was made in violation of the rules by the PML-N government. It is also reported that the SECP chairman had provided false information to protect the Sharif family members in the Panama Papers case. The government has also decided in principle to hold inquiry against close aides of Abbasi. In May this year, the appointment of Shaukat Hussain as chairman SECP was also challenged in the Lahore High Court. The report further revealed that Abbasi also assisted Zafar Hijazi who is accused of tempering with the record of mills owned by the Sharif family.