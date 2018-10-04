Why Buzdar can’t notice people like Aleem, Pervaiz Elahi: Hamza

LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, criticising the PTI government, on Wednesday said those who were spewing venom against Nawaz Sharif had became laughing stock in the world.

What else had the government done except auctioning buffalos, asked Hamza, talking to media men at the Punjab Assembly. Talking about looters of public money and land grabbers, he said why Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar could notice people like Aleem Khan and Pervaiz Elahi who were present around him.

The PML-N leader said it was easy to mount containers and make tall claims. Those who were making big promises are doing trivial thing which was

“The promise to build 300 dams has ended in the dirt. The Multan Metro is functional but only dust is blowing in Peshawar,” he remarked. In his response, Aleem told media persons that the PTI-led government was implementing a comprehensive plan to bring positive change in the life of common man.

"Imran Khan will fulfil all his promises made with the people as prime minister," he said. He said the national exchequer was in poor health owing to costly mega projects initiated by the previous government, adding that ''corruption'' was surfacing from those projects.

Responding to allegation levelled by Hamza, the Punjab senior minister made it clear that he never indulged in any land grabbing. He asserted that if he was involved then why the PML-N government did not take any action against him during its last two tenures spanning ten years. He said Buzdar was independent in making his decisions.