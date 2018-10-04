Thu October 04, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2018

Peshawar Police ordered to shift rape victim to Darul Aman

PESHAWAR: A local court has ordered the police to shift a rape victim to Darul Aman after recording her statement as she was facing life threat from her father and relatives.

The court of judicial magistrate in Mansehra district, Muhammad Ishaq Khan, ordered the police to shift Kainat Bibi, the rape victim, to Darul Aman in Abbottabad. In her statement before the police and court, Kainat Bibi, 20, claimed that three months ago, her father Zaree raped her several times forcibly. She stated that one year ago, her father married her to a mentally ill Afghan national Khaista Gul after getting Rs1 million. She said that after the marriage, her husband went to Afghanistan and then her father and brother-in-law Sher Ahmad started raping her.

She further stated that they had warned her to be killed if she informed anyone about. She claimed in her report that on September 12, her father again raped her. The girl then reached the police station and registered a rape case under section 376 PPC against her father and brother-in-law in the city police station at Mansehra. On the court order, the police shifted the girl to Darul Aman.

