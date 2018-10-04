Thu October 04, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2018

Share

Officials directed to resolve UET Mardan degree issue

NOWSHERA: Taking notice of the closure of the University of Engineering and Technology Mardan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed officials to resolve the issues on preferential basis.

He issued the directives during a meeting with a delegation of UET Mardan project headed by its Director Dr Imran Khan. Finance Minister Taimoor Khan, KP government spokesman Shaukat Yousafzai and others were also present during the meeting. He directed the secretary education to resolve the issue of degree awards in coordination with the vice-chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar.

The chief minister also issued directives regarding the issue of funding faced by the university and told the officials to secure the funding for the institution through federal (Higher Education Commission) or provincial sources. Project Director Dr Imran Khan apprised the chief minister about the project on the occasion.

Mahmood Khan said that provincial government is taking steps for promotion of higher education and would encourage students at every level of their education. Mushtaq Paracha, father of one of the students, said that the university has been closed for the last four months. "The university has also not provided any scholarship or laptops to the deserving students selected on merit, as per policy," he added. He quoted some students, saying that they would go to the chief justice of Pakistan of the issue was not resolved within one week.

Comments

